Traffic is 'barely moving' following a two-vehicle incident on a major road leading into Northampton.

Lane two of the A45 east of Northampton has been blocked on the Nene Valley Way Westbound at A43 Lumbertubs Way Interchange.

Delays of up to 30 minutes have been reported and average speed is around 10mph.

The incident was first reported around 7.26am today (May 9).