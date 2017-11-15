TRAFFIC: Heavy congestion and delays of up to 50 minutes reported on M1 near Northampton

Long delays of up to 50 minutes have been reported on the M1 near Northampton

It comes after several lanes were closed earlier this morning (November 15) after a vehicle stalled on the J15A roundabout near Collingtree.

As a result, heavy congestion has been reported between J15 and J16. It is expected to return to normal flow by 8:30am.

Meanwhile, delays of 10 minutes have been reported on the A43 between the roundabout with Overstone Road and the roundabout with Sywell Lane. Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction.