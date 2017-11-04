TRAFFIC: Emergency services on scene as overturned vehicle closes major Northampton road

A major Northampton road has been closed following a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

Severe traffic has been reported leading up to the A45 Westbound between the Great Billing Interchange and Great Doddington.

The incident was first reported at around 8am today (November 4). Emergency services are at the scene.

Severe delays and an average speed of around 5mph have been reported near Great Doddington.

Normal traffic is expected to resume at around 11am.