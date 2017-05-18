TRAFFIC: Delays on A43 after crash between Holcot and Sywell

Drivers faced delays on the A43 following a crash just before 8am today (Thursday).

Police, fire and ambulance as well as Northamptonshire Highways were called to the collision which took place between the Holcot and Sywell turns.

A Mini and a Vauxhall Tigra were involved.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Someone has been taken to Northampton General Hospital with a minor neck injury.”

The crash led to queues in both directions as traffic was down to one lane while emergency services attended to those involved.