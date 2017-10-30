TRAFFIC ALERT: Severe delays on M1 near Northampton after accident

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M1 near Northampton this morning after an accident.

Highways England is reporting delays of up to an hour following the accident on the M1 southbound between Junction 15 and 14.

The delays were having a knock-on effect on the A45 westbound coming out of Northampton, and the A5 between Towcester and Old Stratford.

There are no details as to the nature of the accident nor any injuries involved. The accident was cleared at about 8.15am.