Faulty traffic lights are causing severe delays in both directions on the A43 in south Northamptonshire this morning.

The lights on the McDonald's roundabout in Towcester were stuck on red from about 7.30am today, causing severe tailbacks northbound and southbound.

Queues from on the A43 dual carriageway from Northampton were stretching back several miles and the roundabout on the A5 junction was very heavy.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area.