Tradespeople struck as tool theft insurance claims double in Northampton over past year

Northampton is the third worse town in Britain for tool theft outside of London, an insurance group has claimed.

A rise in van break-ins has led to more claims with insurers to replace stolen tools.

Speaking in February 2017, Jason Tear, 48, from Brixworth, said: “My employee’s van was broken into in Kingsthorpe. They took £1,200 worth of tools.

“We saw him do it on CCTV. There was no damage to the van. They have something that lets them in.”

Insurance group Simply Business saw a 30 per cent rise in tool thefts across the country in 2016.

They saw 21 claims for tool theft in Northampton, up from nine claims in 2015 and 12 in 2014.

30 cases in Northampton received a payout between 2012 - 2016, totalling £42,122.

According to Simply Business, Northampton is the fourth worst area for tool theft in Britain, after London, Bristol and Sheffield.

Fiona McSwein, chief customer officer at Simply Business, said: “Unfortunately, tradespeople are an easy target and their vehicles are often vulnerable - even empty vehicles can be damaged, with thieves looking for expensive tools to steal.

"Whilst the main priority will always be for the police to catch the culprits, we know that it's important for tradespeople to put preventative security measures in place, and insure their livelihoods should the worst happen.

"We hope that by shining a light on the areas most affected, tradespeople in these areas - and indeed the rest of the UK - can consider their next steps and help tackle this growing problem."