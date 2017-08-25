Tractor and lorry involved in serious crash on A14 near Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a lorry and a tractor on the A14.
The collision happened on the westbound section at about 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 22) close to Junction 3 at Kettering.
A police spokesman said: “The HGV collided with the rear of the tractor causing it to leave the road.
“The tractor driver, a 70-year-old man, suffered severe whiplash injuries as a result of the incident which caused significant delays on the busy dual carriageway.”
The tractor was a blue New Holland model, registration P905 MFL.
The HGV was a red Volvo tractor unit, registration SF08 BJJ, and was towing a blue curtain sided trailer with no sign writing.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.