Tractor and lorry involved in serious crash on A14 near Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a lorry and a tractor on the A14.

The collision happened on the westbound section at about 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 22) close to Junction 3 at Kettering.

A police spokesman said: “The HGV collided with the rear of the tractor causing it to leave the road.

“The tractor driver, a 70-year-old man, suffered severe whiplash injuries as a result of the incident which caused significant delays on the busy dual carriageway.”

The tractor was a blue New Holland model, registration P905 MFL.

The HGV was a red Volvo tractor unit, registration SF08 BJJ, and was towing a blue curtain sided trailer with no sign writing.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.