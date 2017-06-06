TOWIE star 'Lockie' and partners to open new club in Northampton complete with 'safe room'

Reality TV star, James Lock and partners will play host to nightclubbers this weekend for the launch of their new Northampton nightclub, Seven.

Cast members including Pete Wicks, Jordan Brook and Jack Rigden are set to make an appearance on opening night on Friday, June 9, at the Old School Building in Adelaide Place off St Peter's Way car park.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, partner Moneer Gul said that bosses have spoken about the idea of having a safe room in the 500-people club for vulnerable men and women and intend to "mirror" the idea into all of their venues in South End, Bishop Stortford, Shoreditch and Chelmsford.

The safe room - as campaigned for by the Chronicle & Echo - will be a well-lit safe haven for women and men with water on hand, basic first aid, CCTV, a seating area and a phone to call loved ones if party-goers have been separated from friends.

Moneer, who has worked in the industry for 12 years, said: "Too many times girls leave on their own.

"The club will have a welfare officer here every night to monitor temperature and checking if someone is alright after leaving the club."

He also intends to pay additional rent costs to ensure taxis have space outside the venue and employ a steward.

By opening night, the club will boast an LED dancefloor and selfie booth as well as crushed velvet VIP booths and a completed safe room.

Entry is free at the club until midnight with tickets on the door costing £5.

Friday night will be a TOWIE party, Saturday is a Northampton Carnival after party and Wednesdays will be student nights.