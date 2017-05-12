Towcester pub named as Northamptonshire’s best by CAMRA

A Northamptonshire pub was presented with a pair of awards last week by the county’s branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Much to the delight of the regulars and CAMRA members, last Friday (May 5) turned into a day of celebration as the Towcester Mill Brewery pub was named both Town Pub of the Year and Pub of the Year 2017.

John Evans, the pub’s director, said winning these awards shows how far they have come in the three years since the tap room opened.

He said: “As directors of the brewery, Ray, David and I are all delighted with what we’ve achieved and how much our brewery and tap room are enjoyed here in Towcester.

“Our members and customers are amazing and have supported us all the way and we most certainly wouldn’t have done this without them.

“The concept of having our brewery in an old mill and making the most of a Grade II listed building for our tap room has really worked.

“We just want to make sure we continue to go from strength to strength – and of course continue to make the best real ale that has become so popular!”

The CAMRA Pub of the Year competition is run with the aim of finding the best pubs in the country.

Pubs are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and most importantly quality of beer.

All nominated pubs in the various categories of the competition are independently assessed by a panel of CAMRA volunteers throughout the year.

The county winners then go on to regional and national awards. At a local level, the awards are highly regarded.

Ian MacAulay, chairman of the Northamptonshire branch of CAMRA, who presented the awards, said: “As a branch we are very proud of the great success of the brewery tap.

“In a very short time it has become the go to place for ale lovers in and around Towcester.

“This award will mean that the Mill will be brought to the attention of a much wider audience and I am confident that all who visit will be thoroughly impressed.”

CAMRA was founded in 1971 and counts over 185,000 members today.

It believes well-run pubs, in rural or urban areas, play a critical social role in UK culture as the centres of community life.