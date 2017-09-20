Towcester couple's proposal photo wins them their wedding bling

A Towcester couple was crowned the UK’s best ‘Bling-stagrammers’ after entering their high-altitude engagement photo into a national competition.

Liza Smith, 33, and her fiancé Ross Dempsey-Vicent, 29, were selected by Beaverbrooks the Jewellers in a nationwide search for the most inspiring engagement ring selfies.

The winning photo, taken by the couple's guide, sees Ross propose on a cliff-edge in Norway.

The couple’s proposal picture was chosen from hundreds of entries up and down the country and features a gravity-defying vista in Norway where the romantic moment took place – on a cliff face 700 metres above a glacial lake.

Data manager Ross had to overcome his fear of heights to achieve the picture-perfect shot, which was captured by their guide on an organised tour of the popular Norwegian hiking destination, Trolltunga.

Liza said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that our engagement photo was chosen as the winning shot. Trolltunga was on my travel bucket list and the day was absolutely perfect – Ross really considered all the little things that would make it special to me and even overcame his fear of heights to pop the question in my dream location.

"Ross is very thoughtful and often surprises me with small little romantic gestures - he went over and above and pulled something really spectacular out of the bag with his proposal!”

As well as receiving the title of UK’s best 'Blingstagrammers' and £2,000 worth of Beaverbrooks wedding rings, the couple’s engagement shot will be included in a national campaign for the jewellery retailer, featuring on its website and social media channels.

Erica Young, store manager at Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes, said: “We had so many fantastic entries but we felt Ross and Liza deserved the top prize for their jaw-dropping engagement snap. Despite Ross’s fear of heights, he pulled off a stunning proposal and even managed to capture the special moment on camera to remember forever."