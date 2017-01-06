Tory peer Michael Heseltine fined £5k after his Jaguar knocked down a cyclist in Northamptonshire

Former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine has been landed with a £5,000 fine after knocking down a cyclist in Northamptonshire and breaking the rider's arm in four places.

The 83-year-old Tory grandee was driving his green Jaguar XJL along a country lane near his home onto the B4525 in Thenford, on June 19, when he pulled out and collided with a cyclist.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the man on the bicycle received substantial injuries including four breaks to his left arm and injuries to his knees. The damage required plates, pins and knee braces to be fitted.

Mr Heseltine appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday) to plead guilty to a charge of driving without due car and attention.

The peer, nicknamed "Tarzan" after an incident in which he swung the ceremonial mace around his head in 1976, was fined £5,000 and had his driving licence endorsed with five points.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

His legal team has been contacted for comment.