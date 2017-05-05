Tory grandee with south Northamptonshire estate is worth £300 million according to Sunday Times Rich List

Lord Heseltine is one of the richest men in the East Midlands, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The annual round-up is published this Sunday in a 160-page magazine that reveals the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain.

Conservative grandee Lord Heseltine, who lives in south Northamptonshire, is placed joint 16th in East Midlands with an estimated wealth of £300 million. Also featured in the list is Robin Faccenda, who owns the Faccenda factories also in the south of county. He is believed to be worth £322 million.

The 20 wealthiest individuals in the East Midlands share a combined wealth of £14.216bn in 2017. However, the East Midlands is the only region from The Sunday Times Rich List where the richest individual has seen their wealth decline.

Robert Watts, the Compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s larger than ever Rich List lays bare how the fortunes of Britain’s richest 1,000 people have fared amid the astonishing events of the past 12 months.

“The Midlands has long been regarded as the engine room of the UK’s economy and so it’s not surprising to see strong showings for successful manufacturers such as the local billionaires John Bloor and Tony Langley.

“But that reputation doesn’t capture the increasing diversity of our Midlands Rich List, which shows a growing number of fashion entrepreneurs including Sir Paul Smith, Leon Max and the Griggs family - famous for the iconic DM boot.

“Gone are the days when big money was usually amassed from finance, industry or a select band of other industries. Our Midlands list shows vast fortunes can even be built from computer games and pork pies.”