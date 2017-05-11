Top chefs to create to create five-course meal from food destined for the bin

Top chefs in Northampton are to stage a one-off ‘binquet’ at Northampton College – with diners treated to a five-course slap-up meal made of food destined for the rubbish dump.

The dinner, which is being held on Monday, June 5, has been organised by Elsie’s Café which specialises in rescuing waste food to create delicious dishes.

Six chefs from venues including the award-winning Bread and Pullet, Magee Street Bakery and Cheyne Walk Club, My Health Hut and the Happy Little Cake Company will team up to create a menu of top-class cooking, transforming ingredients written off as waste into high-end restaurant quality cuisine. Tickets cost £25 from elsiesbinners@gmail.com.