Top amateur orchestra to return to Northampton in 'spectacular' church concert

The Birmingham Philharmonic is set to pay a return visit to Northampton to perform Berlioz's 'Symphonie Fantastique'.

The concert will take place at St Matthew's Church in Kingsley on Saturday, October 7 at 7.30pm.

Principal conductor Michael Lloyd said: "These fine musicians show fervour and commitment and we are greatly looking forward to performing once again in the very special church of St Matthew's.

"I am passionate about his (Berlioz's) music, which itself was inspired by Weber's romantic style and orchestral colours.

"I am sure this programme of such great works will be both uplifting and highly enjoyable for the players and audience alike."



The Orchestra, which last year celebrated its 75th anniversary with a performance of Mahler's Symphony of a Thousand at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, performs a wide range of music from Viennese and film music concerts to the works of Wagner, Shostakovich and Richard Strauss.

Tickets cost £16 for standard admission, children and student entries cost £6 and a family ticket for two adults and two children £35.

To purchase, click: https://www.priorbooking.com/e/birmingham-philharmonic-orchestra-fantastic-symphony



Further information about the orchestra can be seen on our website www.bpo.org.uk