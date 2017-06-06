Tools worth thousands of pounds stolen in Northampton burglary

Thousands of pounds worth of Dewalt tools were stolen during a burglary at a business in Northampton.

The burglary happened in Harvey Reeves Road sometime between 6pm on Friday, May 19 and 6am on Saturday, May 20, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Among other items, the items stolen were marked ‘AC Capitol’ and included a chop saw, plunge saw, router, circular saw, Titan Kango drill, cordless vacuum, two laser levels and four cordless screwdrivers,

Witnesses, or anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen tools, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.