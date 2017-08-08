Tools stolen from van parked in Corby street

Have your say

Tools were stolen from a van parked in Wentin Close, Corby, in the early hours of Friday, July 28.

Two white men, both in their early 20s and wearing light-coloured clothing, broke into the white Ford Transit Connect sometime between 12.30am and 1am.

One of the men wore an Adidas trainer-type jacket, jogging bottoms and a baseball cap which appeared to be being worn back to front.

The second man wore shorts and a hooded top under a sporty-style zipped jacket.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the theft, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.