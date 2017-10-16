Tools of substantial value stolen in Corby burglary

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a premises in Corby.

Between 9pm and 10.30pm on Saturday (October 14), thieves scaled the fence of the business in Lammas Road and took tools of substantial value.

A spokesman for Northants Police said they used a dark coloured car similar to a Vauxhall Corsa or Suzuki Swift.

They are described as two men with their faces covered and both wore dark tracksuits.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.