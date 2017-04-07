Tools and radios stolen in Kettering burglary

Tools and radios were stolen in a burglary in Lynwood Close, Kettering, last week.

The offenders broke in to the property some time between 5.30pm on Thursday, March 30, and 7.30am on Friday, March 31.

Two radios and a number of tools, which were all boxed, were taken.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.