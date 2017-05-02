Toddler slapped by woman in Northampton supermarket car park in front of mother

A woman in her sixties assaulted a two-year-old child in a supermarket car park after she told her mother that she should be in a pushchair, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The incident happened in Waitrose car park at Kingsthorpe just before 10am on Thursday, April 27.

The child was with its mother when the suspect approached and said the little one should be in a pushchair. She then picked the girl up and put her in the pushchair and proceeded to slap her face when she started to cry, before walking off.

The suspect is described as white, in her "60s, about 5ft 4in with a slim build and black, frizzy long hair. She wore bright-red lipstick, a black coat and black trousers and boots," a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident. Anyone with any information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.