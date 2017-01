An Ifor Williams tipping trailer has been stolen overnight from Northampton between Tuesday, January 17 and Wednesday, January 18.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft in Abington overnight between Ardington Road and Wantage Road in the area of Wellingborough Road.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Incident Number:17000024466