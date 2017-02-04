Tilly the guide dog puppy inducted at Northampton Guildhall

A guide dog puppy sponsored by the Mayor of Northampton enjoyed her induction to Northampton Guildhall.

The visit marked her introduction to the building where she might one day work as Councillor Christopher Malpas' own guide dog.

Tilly and "Auntie" Verity, Councillor Malpas' current guide dog.

Councillor Malpas, who is registered blind, named Tilly after William Tilly, the first Mayor of Northampton.

Donors who raise £5,000 for the Guide Dog's Association get to name a new dog and even keep their birth certificate.

Councillor Malpas has so far raised £13,000 for the Guide Dog's Association Northampton as part of his fundraising for the Mayor's Fund.

Councillor Malpas said: "Normally, you get to meet the puppy once and then again after they've had all their training. But I'm very good friends with her puppy walkers, and I'm very happy top see her here at Northampton Guildhall.

Verity and Tilly.

"She's handling her puppy training very well, although her handler, Jan, thinks she will be a porker when she's grown.

"Having a guide dog like Verity changed my life. With her I was able to run for councillor and I wouldn't be where I am today. The work that goes into training guide dogs is so important."

Tilly is now 10-weeks-old and stays with her puppy walkers, John and Jan Woodroof, in Little Billing.

John, who has already helped train two dogs, said: "Tilly is doing quite well so far. She's a typical puppy in everything she does of course, and she sleeps a lot, but there are all the signs she will hopefully be a fine guide dog one day."

Christopher Malpas and Mayoress Lynne Malpas with Tilly's puppy walkers, Jan and John Woodroof.

It is estimated a guide dog will need £56,500 during their lifetime of service for food, health checks and training, as well as ensuring they have a safe, comfortable retirement.

Tilly will leave for her guide dog training when she is 15-months-old, where she will learn to obey certain commands and interact with the public.