Thunderstorms forecast for Northampton to end longest and hottest day of the year

Northampton's heat wave could break by tonight (June 21) ahead of a heavy rain storm tomorrow morning.

The Met Office predict Northampton will experience highs of 30 degrees celsius by 3pm today (June 21), which could last until 7pm. Thunderstorms are also expected to arrive overnight.

But heavy rain has also been predicted starting 8am tomorrow (June 22) with highs dropping back down to only 21 degrees.

Today also marks the summer solstice and is the longest day of the year, with the sun setting at 9:29pm.