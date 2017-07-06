Thunderstorms and likely downpours set to develop across Northampton today, forecasters say

A weather warning has been issued across Northampton after experts predict there will be a chance the cheery weather will be hit by storms and rain of high impact.

The Met Office reports that from 10.30am today (Thursday, 6) thunderstorms will develop across parts of England and Wales before clearing by 2pm Friday.

But Northampton is likely to be struck by storms this evening or in the early hours of Friday morning before the weather moves eastwards.

Experts say it is likely that the storms will become intense downpours and residents should also be prepared for lightning.