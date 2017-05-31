Thugs push victim to floor and stamp on his head before making getaway in Northamptonshire

A 41-year-old man sustained bruising and cuts to his face and body after being assaulted in Northamptonshire by two men.

The incident took place in Walkers Way, Roade, on Monday, May 29, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The 41-year-old man was assaulted by two men, who pushed him to the floor and stamped on his head before making off, between 9pm and 10pm.

One of the offenders is described as "white, aged in his early 20s, 5ft 8ins and slim. He had short, dark hair and wore grey tracksuit bottoms and sweatshirt," a spokeswoman for the force said.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.