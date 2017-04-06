Thrill-seeking charity fundraisers sought by RSPCA’s Northamptonshire branch

Thrill-seekers are being sought to jump out of a plane to raise money for the RSPCA’s Northamptonshire branch - and to be part of a world record.

The hair-raising stunt will see brave participants jump out of a plane at 10,000ft - hitting speeds of 120mph.

Brave participants will be given the option to skydive on Saturday June 17, when the organisers - called Skyline - will be attempting to break a world record by getting the most tandem skydives in England in 24 hours.

Jaymi Wilmin, the branch’s fundraising manager, said: “You will be strapped to your qualified instructor who does all the hard work for you, leaving you to enjoy the invigorating feeling of freefalling before gliding to the ground.”

To take part in a tandem skydive at Brackley email fundraising@rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk or call 01604 881317.

A minimum of £395 must be raised but the skydive is free. Training will be given before the jump.