Three-year-old boy lost four teeth and was left 'motionless and covered in blood' after being hit with moped in Northampton, court hears

A man has been jailed for hitting a three-year-old boy with a moped in Kings Heath before fleeing the scene.

Alan Day, 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today after earlier pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Witnesses saw Day driving away from the scene in Derwent Drive, Kings Heath.

He had also been riding without a license or insurance.

The three-year-old victim lost four teeth and was left "motionless and covered in blood" after the collision in Derwent Drive, off Park Drive, Kings Heath, on the afternoon of June 12.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "Why were you driving off the road? There is no sensible explanation for it.

"You have demonstrated to me a blatant disregard for the rules of the road and the safety of others."

The court heard how the boy's mother had been playing with her son in their front garden when she went inside to find her mobile phone.

While she was inside, she heard a bang and a motorbike riding off. She ran outside but could not see her son.

Prosecuting barrister Derek Juhashen said: "She found him between the kerb and the wheel of a vehicle. When she picked him up, he was motionless and covered in blood."

The court heard that many witnesses in the neighbourhood saw Day riding away from the scene on a moped.

When questioned later that evening, Day said he was not involved and had been "chilling" in a car with a girl at the time.

The girl later told police that she had been with Day in a car around that time - but he had driven away on a moped at some point. When he came back, he was "visibly scared" and asked to be taken away.

The boy's mother says he has been suffering from nightmares ever since the collision and "seems like a different person".

In sentencing, Judge Fowler said: "This little boy is only three years old. The injuries he suffered are particularly awful because he does not not understand why this should happen to him."

Day was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, three months of which were for breaching a community order for a previous conviction involving abusive letters. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.