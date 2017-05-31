Three men arrested following assault and crash in Northampton

A trio of men have been arrested following a fight in Ivy Road, Northampton, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 30).

Police were called to reports of a violent disorder at around 4pm, including an alleged assault and road traffic collision.

Two 20-year-old men and a 32-year-old man, all from Northampton, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.