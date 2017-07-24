Three garages wrecked in car crash in Northampton neighbourhood

A car destroyed a row of council flat garages in a high-speed crash in Northampton.

The force of the collision in the early hours of Saturday (Jully 22) in Tonmead Road, off Lumbertubs Way, was enough to cave in three garage doors and write off a nearby car.

Barriers have been put up to prevent access to the garages.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.10am and are treating the incident as a road traffic collision.

Local resident Raymond Higman said: "Me and my wife woke up to a loud crash at around 1am. Someone had gone straight into the garages nearby. They must have been going very fast.

"The driver was nowhere to be found."

Barriers have now been put up to block access the damaged outbuilding.

Another resident, Dimitri Iz, said: "I came back from a gig on Saturday morning to find a car had crashed into the garage. My car was parked next to it. It's been written off with roof damage."

A spokesman from Northampton Partnership Homes, who own the garage, said: "We had a surveyor out today (July 24) to assess the damage. Two of the garages were empty. A car in the middle garage will be pulled out later and arrangements have been made to find a new garage for its owner."

No one was hurt in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."