Three fire crews called to Northampton street... after cat gets stuck in chimney

A dramatic-looking rescue operation launched by firefighters in Northampton ended in success... with a pet cat being plucked to safety

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was compelled to respond to the minor call-out, at a two-storey house in Edith Street, off Wellingborough Road, as the RSPCA had asked for their assistance.

Fire engines from The Mounts and Moulton were joined by a fire service aerial platform and took two hours to fish the pet out with a net.

Neighbours said the cat had been on the roof since yesterdayand the RSPCA were concerned for its safety. However, all attempts to rescue it had been thwarted and the animal scarpered onto a chimney pot before falling inside.

The rescue was complete by 1.45pm.