Three charged over Kettering shooting

Three men have been charged over a shooting in Kettering that saw the victim lose a leg.

Spencer Carr, 38, of Harcourt Street, Kettering, has been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Michael Villiers, 45, of Hillary Close, Burton Latimer, and Darren Freeman, 36, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering, have been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH.

All three are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

The charges come after an incident in Field Street on Saturday (October 14) at about 4.45pm.

Four other people arrested in connection with the incident, two men aged 32 and 60 and two women aged 28 and 39, have been released under investigation.