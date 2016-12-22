Three-car smash on main Northampton road leaves woman needing hospital treatment

A main road in Northampton had to be closed for close to four hours after a three-car collision left a woman needing hospital treatment.

Police were called to St Andrews Road at 5.30pm last night (Wednesday) after three cars collided directly behind Northampton Railway Station.

St Andrews Road had to be closed yesterday after a three car crash.

A team of fire-fighters had to cut the roof off a BMW involved in the crash, as the driver was trapped inside.

The woman driving the car had to be taken to Northampton General Hospital, though a police spokeswoman said her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The other people involved in the crash left the scene of their own accord.

St Andrews Road was closed until 9.10pm while the vehicles were recovered.