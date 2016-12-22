Three-car smash on main Northampton road leaves woman needing hospital treatment

A main road in Northampton had to be closed for close to four hours after a three-car collision left a woman needing hospital treatment.
Police were called to St Andrews Road at 5.30pm last night (Wednesday) after three cars collided directly behind Northampton Railway Station.
A team of fire-fighters had to cut the roof off a BMW involved in the crash, as the driver was trapped inside.
The woman driving the car had to be taken to Northampton General Hospital, though a police spokeswoman said her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The other people involved in the crash left the scene of their own accord.
St Andrews Road was closed until 9.10pm while the vehicles were recovered.