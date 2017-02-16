Three arrests made after raid on Northampton 'cannabis farm'

Three men have been charged following a police raid on a Northampton cannabis farm.
Shaheed Saeed, 36, of Esher Court, off St Gregory's Road was arrested along with Mohammed Hersi, 32, and Mohammed Said, 25, - both of no fixed abode - and all were charged with possession with intent to supply class-B drugs.
They were released on bail to appear in court at a later date.
A fourth arrest was made but no charges were brought.
Police arrived at the flat in Alliston Gardens, off Semilong Road, around 12:30 on February 15 after reports of "a sudden stink of weed up and down the street."
A resident, who asked not to be named, said: "There was a whole room jam-packed with it."
A police spokeswoman said: "An amount of cannabis was found at a property in Alliston Gardens.
"Investigations are ongoing. If anyone has any information please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."
