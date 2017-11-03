Thousands of pounds worth of mobile phone equipment stolen from Sywell firm

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a mobile phone spare parts centre in Sywell.

The incident happened between 11pm on Wednesday, November 1, and 2am on Thursday, November 2, when someone made a hole in the roof of the ReplaceBase warehouse in Holcot Lane and stole thousands of pounds worth of phone screens and batteries.

Witnesses or anyone who has been offered suspicious phone screens or batteries should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.