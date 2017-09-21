'This will be a chance to knock some heads together': Northampton folk meet over flytipping and bins

Fed-up residents in Northampton are holding a meeting tonight to fight against flytipping and anti-social behaviour in the Mounts.

Mounts local Niall Skinner has called the meeting at The Lab pub, in Charles Street, off Earl Street, at 7pm today (September 21).

A flyer was posted on social media.

Representatives from the borough council, the police and street wardens will be on hand to answer questions.

Flytipping, refuse collections and parking troubles in the town centre's residential streets are on the agenda.

In a post on social media, Niall said: "If you live or work in the Mounts of the NN1 area of town, these images are all too familiar.

"If you want to try and do something rather than just moan about it, get down to The Lab. This will be a chance to have your voice heard and knock some heads together.

Fed-residents are meeting to address the issue.

"This problem won't go away unless we do something about it."

An overflowing bin outside The Lab pub in Charles Street.