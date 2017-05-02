This man may have information about Northampton petrol station assault

Officers believe the man pictured might have information about an assault at a BP garage where a staff member was threatened before having a bottle of beer launched at him.

The incident happened at the BP garage in Abington Avenue on Wednesday, April 19, when a man entered the shop at about 8pm and allegedly became aggressive towards a member of staff, threatening him verbally before throwing a bottle of beer at him, Northamptonshire Police today reveal.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information about the incident, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.