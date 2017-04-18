This man hurled abuse at a woman in Northampton - before pulling a BASEBALL BAT out of his trousers

Police want to identify this man in connection with an affray in Northampton that was recorded on a mobile phone by a 75-year-old member of the public.

The male used abusive and threatening language towards both the woman and other members of the public before then producing a baseball bat out of his trousers, which he swung at a member of the public making no contact.

The incident happened in Laceby Walk, Goldings, at about 12.30pm last Tuesday (April 11).

He was described as being aged in his late teens to early 20s, 5ft 10 inches to 5ft 11 inches with short brown hair. He wore a black coat with a grey hooded top underneath, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.