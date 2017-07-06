'This is a ridiculous suggestion': Residents criticise plans to build 50 new homes behind Northampton school

Plans have been submitted for the development of up to 50 dwellings near to a Northampton school causing neighbours to slam proposals 'dangerous'.

If given the green light, developers will erect the properties on land, at the rear of Hunsbury Park Primary School in Dayrell Road.

Outline planning permission papers also highlight that homes will have 'associated access, green infrastructure, open spaces and landscaping'.

But these plans have not been met with open arms.

One resident, whose name is unidentified in planning documents, said: "I am against the planning application due to the increased traffic this will cause on an already struggling road - the parking outside and around the school is already dangerous.

"Trying to get in and out of Dayrell Road on a school day, it is horrendous and it's a bus lane.

"Our streets around Camp Hill cannot cope with a number of cars as it is, this is a ridiculous suggestion and I hope permission isn't granted."

One worker at the primary school said the area is 'treasured' by pupils as they use the land as their forest school.

Another concern for neighbours is for wildlife around the site and busy roads.

Another neighbour added: "Building 50 houses in this area is going to have a huge impact on local infrastructure, not to mention the flora and fauna in this area of outstanding natural beauty.

"The dual carriageway that runs alongside is already busy enough - this development is not going to help any congestion and is far more likely to make things considerably worse, especially if an access road was to be built leading directly on to it."