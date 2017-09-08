Third person who appeared in court on Liam Hunt murder charge can now be named

One of the defendants in the Liam Hunt murder case can now be named after a court order ​granting him anonymity lapsed.

Liam was stabbed to death in St Georges Street on February 14 2017 and seven people were arrested and charged with murder, which they have all denied in court.

Two of them - Aaron Joseph, aged 20, and James Dodd, aged 18 - could be named when they were charged by police.

But the other five arrested were granted anonymity by the courts because of their young ages.

However one of these has now turned 18 and can be named. He is Derice Wright, now 18, who lived in Lutterworth Road, Abington, Northampton at the time of his arrest. He is now in custody until the trial.

An order under Section 45 of the Children and Young Persons Act was made at Wellingborough Magistrates Court when Wright appeared there in February in order to protect his identity due to his age.

But the terms of the order state that this anonymity lapses when Wright attains his 18th birthday.

Three 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy who also deny the murder charge cannot be named for the same reason.

The trial is set for February 5 2018.