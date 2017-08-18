Thieves wheel away motorbike in Northampton town centre

Have your say

​Four unknown offenders on three motorbikes wheeled off another motorbike in Northampton town centre.

The theft happened in Mercers Row between 5pm and 5.30pm yesterday (August 17) when one of the bikes mounted the pavement outside the Nationwide before the passenger wheeled the stolen motorcycle (pictured) off in the direction of Nandos.

One of the males was wearing a green and blue motorbike helmet with a grey hoodie, a second wore grey trousers and had a dark grey and black motorbike helmet.

The third offender was wearing cream trousers, a black hoodie and a white helmet with stripes down the middle. A fourth male was wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a navy blue hoodie and a light blue helmet.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence, on 0800 555111.