Thieves use crowbar to try to break into elderly woman’s home in Burton Latimer

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves used a crowbar to try to break into the home of an elderly woman in Burton Latimer.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm yesterday (Monday) when the offenders attempted to break in to the property in Station Road.

They tried to get in through the front door with a crowbar.

A police spokesman said: “They were disturbed by the homeowner and made off without gaining entry.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attempted burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.