Thieves try to break into vans parked in Irchester

Three men tried to break into two vans parked in Woodlands Road in Irchester.

They were disturbed by the owner of one of the vehicles at which point they made off in a silver Ford Mondeo with a loud exhaust.

The offenders are described as having local accents and wore dark clothing.

One wore a hat.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incidents, which happened between 4am and 4.30am on Saturday, April 8.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.