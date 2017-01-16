Thieves steal pedal bike from outside Northampton pub

A pedal cycle was stolen from outside the Moon on the Square pub in Market Square, Northampton, police have reported this morning.

The bike, a Carrera Kraken mountain bike, was stolen sometime between 11am and 3.20pm on Tuesday, January 10, when the the lock which securing the bike to a post was cut.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen bike, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.