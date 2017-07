Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Rushden.

The incident took place at some point between 11am on Sunday, July 2, and 11am on Wednesday, July 5.

The patio door at the back of a property in Alpine Road was forced open and £200 in cash stolen from the living room.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.