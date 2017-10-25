Thieves steal 400 boxes of UGG boots from lorry in Northampton

Thieves broke into a lorry at a Northampton service station before making off with hundreds of furry boots.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, October 19 when the lorry was parked in the lorry park of Rothersthorpe Service Station, M1 Northbound, junction 15A, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The offenders then cut the lock at the rear of the lorry before climbing inside and stealing approximately 400 boxes of UGG boots.