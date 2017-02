A door was damaged as thieves tried to force their way into a property in Rothwell yesterday (Tuesday).

They got into the property in Rushton Road by forcing the the rear door open, which led to some damage.

The break-in took place sometime between 9.50am and 7pm.

But a police spokesman said: “Nothing appears to have been taken.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.