Thieves cut bike chain and make off with bicycle outside Northampton gym, police say

A bike was stolen from a bike rack outside a Northampton leisure centre.

The bike was chained outside the Danes Camp Leisure Centre on August 9.

Sometime between 8.20pm and 10pm, two young men approached it and cut the chain before making off with the bike. One of the offenders left another bike behind.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about this incident, or who may recognise the two people pictured, as it’s believed they may be able to help with their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.