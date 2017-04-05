Thieves break into Broughton house and steal car keys before making off in Audi S3

Thieves smashed their way into a house and stole car keys before making off in the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), offenders smashed the back door glass to gain entry to a property in Northampton Road, Broughton, where they stole the keys to a grey Audi S3 registration S27 GXR, before making off in the car.

“The incident happened at around 1.25am and a white VW Golf seen at the location at the time may have been involved.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.