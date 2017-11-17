Thieves break in and search Corby house before making off with items

A house was broken into in Briery Close, Great Oakley, yesterday (Thursday).

Offenders broke into the property sometime between midnight and 8am and conducted a search before making off with a number of items.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.