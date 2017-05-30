Thief steals pension money from 91-year-old woman in Desborough

A 91-year-old woman had cash stolen from her after a man asked her if she could change a £2 coin.

The incident happened in Station Road, Desborough, between 10.15am and 10.30am on Wednesday, May 24.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was approached by a smartly dressed man and was looking in her purse for change for him, struggling to remove the coins.

“He then reached in, pretending to help, and is believed to stolen £70 from her purse.

“This was her pension.”

The offender is described as white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old with a medium build, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in, with dark, medium-length hair and a local accent.

He wore a black suit.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.